"Facts are all out there to see" - Cody Rhodes' bold statement about his role in building AEW

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently took to Twitter to make a bold statement regarding his role in building AEW.

For the uninitiated, Cody Rhodes was one of the co-founders of AEW. The American Nightmare helped start a new wrestling promotion along with The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, and Tony Khan. He also served as the company's Executive Vice President. However, he left the promotion earlier this year to return to WWE.

A fan pointed out on Twitter that people "underestimate" Rhodes' importance in starting AEW.

"People severely underestimate the importance of @CodyRhodes to getting @AEW started."

The former TNT Champion was quick to respond to the fan. He stated that the facts are all "out there." He also noted that Tony Khan, The Young Bucks, and Chris Jericho, among others, are all pioneers and that he cherishes the beautiful memories.

"@JoeGilbert1992 Facts are all out there to see…without Brandi or I it wouldn’t exist. Look no further than some of the infrastructure in place or even half the names of the events. Tony, Bucks, Kenny, Jericho, Dana, Hang…pioneers. I’ve moved on to the next stage for me, but beautiful memories."

The American Nightmare enjoyed a successful stint at All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and was involved in some incredible storylines, even winning the TNT Title thrice.

Fans reacted positively to Cody Rhodes' statement

Fans on Twitter were quick to hit the reply button and send in their replies. Many fans responded positively to The American Nightmare's statement.

Check out some of the responses below:

Christian Proctor @ChrisProctor13 @CodyRhodes The fact that you are this dignified when talking about AEW shows that you are a man of true class. A certain son of a plumber would be damn proud @CodyRhodes The fact that you are this dignified when talking about AEW shows that you are a man of true class. A certain son of a plumber would be damn proud

Some fans even indicated that they would love to see Cody Rhodes win the Universal Championship.

After serving as the Executive Vice President of AEW, Cody Rhodes made a triumphant return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 to defeat Seth Rollins.

This led him to embark on a storyline feud with Rollins, resulting in both of them putting on three stellar matches with the third coming at Hell in a Cell. Rhodes would go up three-nil against The Visionary in the brutal encounter.

Post the match, the storyline continued between the two rivals as Rollins attacked The American Nightmare on the following episode of RAW. However, it was reported that Rhodes had to undergo surgery to repair a torn pectoral tendon and would be out of action, thereby bringing their feud to a halt.

