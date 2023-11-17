Rumor killer on former WWE legend's scary injury on AEW Dynamite

A WWE legend reportedly suffered an unusual injury on the most recent edition of AEW Dynamite, but it seems that the severity of the damage was blown out of proportion.

On the most recent edition of AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho was involved in the "Like A Dragon: Gaiden Street Fight." He teamed up with Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, and Paul Wight to take on The Don Callis Family and Brian Cage.

As Omega made his entrance, Jericho stood very close to the edge of the ramp. Kenny's pyro went off, and Chris later confirmed that he suffered burns from the fireworks.

While it sounds scary to be burnt by a live firework, Dave Meltzer, in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, revealed that Chris Jericho is actually fine and that fans were getting worried over nothing:

"The story that Jericho suffered a burn from the pyro before the street fight was overblown. A spark did hit his arm and did no damage but he was having fun on the Internet with it and then the story got exaggerated." (H/T WrestleTalk)

Chris Jericho will be in action this weekend at AEW Full Gear

If Jericho's injury were serious, it would have prevented him from competing at this weekend's Full Gear pay-per-view in Los Angeles. But since he suffered superficial injuries on AEW Dynamite, Chris will be in action this Saturday.

The Ocho will team up with Kenny Omega again to take on Omega's close friends, The Young Bucks. Despite Omega and the Jackson brothers teaming together in the Blood and Guts match no less than four months ago, there is certainly some tension between the three men.

Some stipulations have been added to the match to make it even more interesting too. If The Young Bucks win, Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho will never be allowed to team together again, but if The Golden Jets win, they get Matt and Nick Jackson's guaranteed AEW Tag Team Championship shot.

