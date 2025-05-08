Rumor killer on former WWE star's AEW exit, he once reminded Triple H of The Rock

A former WWE star, who once reminded Triple H of The Rock, recently departed AEW. There is a rumor killer on the circumstances surrounding the talent's All Elite Wrestling exit.
EJ Nduka recently parted ways with AEW. The 36-year-old star also had a brief run in the Stamford-based promotion's developmental brand, NXT, in 2020. He once disclosed that Triple H compared him to The Rock during his NXT stint.
Nduka made his All Elite Wrestling debut in 2023 and had a decent run in Ring of Honor last year before his departure. According to a recent report from Fightful Select, AEW was allegedly hesitant to put any star besides the upstart because they were afraid that he might "physically" outshine them.
On X, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful debunked the aforementioned report by revealing that All Elite Wrestling had refuted the abovementioned rumor.
Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.
"AEW has definitively refuted said rumor, by the way" Sapp wrote.
It was also reported that EJ Nduka was now a free agent after his AEW departure, and many companies were already interested in booking him for their shows.
Former WWE star issued a statement on his AEW exit
Former WWE star EJ Nduka's AEW contract was reportedly not renewed after it expired. Following his exit, Nduka expressed frustration by issuing the following statement on X:
"I was never meant to sit. Benches were made for the unsure. I’ve heard the call now it’s time to move. If you think this guy was made to ride the bench you need to call the 1800 number cause you suffer from mesothelioma you pencil neck reject," EJ wrote.
Only time will tell what's next for the 36-year-old star following his AEW departure.
Do you want Nduka to join a top American wrestling promotion? Hit the discuss button and sound off.