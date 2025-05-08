Rumor killer on former WWE star's AEW exit, he once reminded Triple H of The Rock

A former WWE star, who once reminded Triple H of The Rock, recently departed AEW. There is a rumor killer on the circumstances surrounding the talent's All Elite Wrestling exit.

Ad

EJ Nduka recently parted ways with AEW. The 36-year-old star also had a brief run in the Stamford-based promotion's developmental brand, NXT, in 2020. He once disclosed that Triple H compared him to The Rock during his NXT stint.

Nduka made his All Elite Wrestling debut in 2023 and had a decent run in Ring of Honor last year before his departure. According to a recent report from Fightful Select, AEW was allegedly hesitant to put any star besides the upstart because they were afraid that he might "physically" outshine them.

Ad

Trending

On X, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful debunked the aforementioned report by revealing that All Elite Wrestling had refuted the abovementioned rumor.

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

"AEW has definitively refuted said rumor, by the way" Sapp wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

It was also reported that EJ Nduka was now a free agent after his AEW departure, and many companies were already interested in booking him for their shows.

Former WWE star issued a statement on his AEW exit

Former WWE star EJ Nduka's AEW contract was reportedly not renewed after it expired. Following his exit, Nduka expressed frustration by issuing the following statement on X:

Ad

"I was never meant to sit. Benches were made for the unsure. I’ve heard the call now it’s time to move. If you think this guy was made to ride the bench you need to call the 1800 number cause you suffer from mesothelioma you pencil neck reject," EJ wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Only time will tell what's next for the 36-year-old star following his AEW departure.

Do you want Nduka to join a top American wrestling promotion? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gaurav Singh Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.



Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.



While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.



Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation. Know More