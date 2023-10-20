Latest on Adam Cole's injury and surgery - Reports

Adam Cole sadly suffered another injury not too long ago, and will likely be out of action for some time. According to a recent report, there seems to be some progress in his recovery.

Cole was embroiled in a lengthy storyline with MJF before his injury, which has likely now been put on hold. Naturally, fans are anticipating his return, and Dave Meltzer recently had a small update on his progress.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Panama Playboy has made some progress with his surgeries and has another one scheduled in December.

"Adam Cole had both ankle surgeries, with the second one being on 10/12. There is no word how long he will be out of action"

Kevin Owens notably referenced Adam Cole during WWE SmackDown and wished him a speedy recovery ahead of one of his surgeries.

Adam Cole recently praised WWE legend Shawn Michaels

Michaels might have once been a controversial star backstage, but since his return to pro wrestling in 2002, he's since changed his perception in many star's minds. Additionally, he's since helped train many current stars, especially once he officially retired in 2010.

During a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, The Panama Playboy looked back at his time in NXT and how much he appreciated working under The Heartbreak Kid.

"I know I've said this so much, but just in case, if someone doesn't know, Shawn Michaels is my favorite pro wrestler of all time. One of the things I cherished most about my time at NXT was not only having him as a mentor and someone that I learned from, but forming a relationship with him was so surreal to me." (H/T: Wrestling INC)

Additionally, Adam Cole attributed his promo work to Shawn Michaels as well and claimed that the legend ultimately helped him to listen to the live audience and adjust his segments appropriately.

