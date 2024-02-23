Latest AEW signing set to work alongside Bryan Danielson - Reports

A newly signed AEW name is reportedly set to work with Bryan Danielson on the creative team.

The name in question is Jennifer Pepperman, a former WWE writer. Pepperman is known for working with top free agent Mercedes Mone during her time with the Stamford-based promotion. She was reportedly brought into AEW to be Mercedes Mone's personal writer, who is heavily rumored to debut at AEW: Big Business in March.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently reported that Jennifer Pepperman will be on the creative team moving forward with the likes of Bryan Danielson, Sonjay Dutt, Jerry Lynn, Jimmy Jacobs, and more.

"Pepperman will be heavily involved with the women's storylines but also be involved in the men's storylines. Her first day was Dynamite on 2/21. Tony Khan will be the booker, but she'll be added to the likes of Bryan Danielson, Sonjay Dutt, Jerry Lynn, Jimmy Jacobs, Will Washington, and others in the creative inner circle. They are not changing how they are doing things and will not be scriptwriting promos for the most part. The idea is like it’s always been, give the talent bullet points, and they can use their own words to make those points.''

AEW's ratings will not rise after Mercedes Mone's debut according to Eric Bischoff

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff believes Mone will not help the Jacksonville-based promotion's ratings.

Speaking on his Strictly Business podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke about whether Mercedes Mone would change the landscape of All Elite Wrestling.

"There’s the problem, or there’s the issue, is — and I used to tell this to Dixie Carter all the time. She was just in one ear and out the other. But unless something changes in the perception of AEW, whatever that is, something has to change in order to get fans excited about the product again. Because they’ve [AEW] cultivated a significant amount of ill will amongst wrestling fans for a variety of reasons. So adding a talent is an interesting opportunity, but unless there is a strategic initiative to support the addition of a talent, it’s likely not going to matter in the mid-term," he said. [H/T: 411Mania]

Mercedes Mone is reportedly set to arrive in All Elite Wrestling at the Big Business show in March. It will be interesting to see how the company handles The Boss and presents her to All Elite fans.

