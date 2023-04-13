Latest on Kenny Omega's AEW status amid WWE rumors - Reports

Kenny Omega is one of the biggest stars on the AEW roster and is associated with the promotion as a founding member. But rumors about him leaving and joining WWE have been going around in recent months. However, Dave Meltzer claims that The Cleaner will still be with AEW for some time.

Rumors about Omega's status with AEW a few months ago first put his future with the promotion into question. For months, some fans even speculated that either he or the Young Bucks could jump to WWE due to either being unhappy or getting away from CM Punk.

In response to Konnan's recent assumptions about Kenny Omega's AEW contract status, Dave Meltzer clarified during the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that the star has had his contract extended to make up for his time away.

“Konnan did an interview and it got people thinking that Kenny Omega had signed a new contract. Kenny is under contract to AEW, his contract was extended because he was out for I think nine months due to injuries. I believe that he is under contract until around November/December. There is no new deal that’s been signed.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

Kenny Omega, alongside The Young Bucks, is currently embroiled in a heated feud with The Blackpool Combat Club. The trio's prominence since returning from their suspension notably seems to indicate that AEW still has a good relationship with them, which puts any notion of jumping to WWE into doubt.

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks reportedly were not willing to work with CM Punk if he returned

While the Brawl Out Incident initially divided fans between Punk and The Elite, fans have since begun to clamor for his return. In recent weeks, reports about his potential return have gone back and forth, but The Straight Edge star is ready and able to return.

In a recent Fightful Select report, CM Punk made it clear that he wants to return after repeatedly contacting AEW higher-ups. Additionally, the star has pitched "numerous scenarios" for a return angle, as well as working with The Elite. Unfortunately, the report claimed that Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks were "not keen" on working with him.

It must, however, be pointed out that their stance was given months ago, and due to this, it's currently unclear whether or not they've reconsidered. Either way, it seems that more and more fans online want to see the star return.

