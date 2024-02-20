Latest update on AEW performer's future after career-threatening injury - Reports

A popular wrestler who has performed in AEW several times recently suffered a severe injury. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has now provided a potential update on the star's condition.

The name in question is El Hijo del Vikingo. The AAA Mega Champion impressed AEW fans with his spectacular athleticism in his match against Kenny Omega on an episode of Dynamite in 2023. He has since wrestled numerous prominent names in the Tony Khan-led promotion.

In his most recent bout at AULL Recnor Extremo, Vikingo reportedly sustained a meniscus injury and is expected to be out of action for an uncertain period. It was also reported that the 26-year-old star may need to undergo surgery on his knee.

On the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Daily Update, Dave Meltzer reported that El Hijo del Vikingo may not need surgery due to the meniscus injury. He added that the rising star might be out for an extended period if he went under the knife:

“It looks like El Hijo del Vikingo may not need surgery for a torn meniscus. If he doesn’t have surgery, he will still be out of action for a while rehabbing. If he needs surgery, that will lengthen the time for his return,” reported Meltzer. [H/T WrestleTalk]

Rey Mysterio advised the AEW performer to tone down his in-ring style

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio once advised El Hijo del Vikingo to slow down inside the ring.

In an interview with ESPN, Mysterio disclosed that he wanted the AEW performer to protect his body and preserve the high-risk spots for a few matches:

"I pretty much gave him that advice and told him he could still be incredible if he just toned it down two or three beats more. Pick the moments where you want to do your things to impact. You don't have to do it every night because they already know who you are."

It remains to be seen when Vikingo will return to the squared circle. Will he face a top name upon his comeback? Only time will tell.

