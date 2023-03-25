Latest on WWE's potential interest in bringing back AEW star CM Punk - Reports

There is a new report regarding WWE's interest in re-signing former AEW World Champion CM Punk.

Unless you live under a rock, you should be well aware of the fact that the self-proclaimed Best in the World is currently suspended from AEW following the Brawl Out incident.

There have been several rumors that WWE had been interested in bringing back CM Punk. Wrestling Inc's Raj Giri recently reported that the Stamford-based promotion has no plans to re-hire the Straight Edge Savior.

"I have it confirmed that WWE hasn't made any overtures to CM Punk," Raj Giri tweeted.

You can check out the tweet below:

Raj Giri @TheRajGiri I have it confirmed that WWE hasn't made any overtures to CM Punk. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… I have it confirmed that WWE hasn't made any overtures to CM Punk. twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

It is to be noted that Punk was frustrated with WWE and thus he left the promotion. The self-proclaimed Best in the World was unhappy with the creative and adding to it that he had a few medical issues.

A few years ago, when he was a special guest on Colt Cabana's podcast, Punk mentioned that WWE does not do much to protect their talent but rather focuses on protecting themselves.

"WWE doesn't do anything to protect the wrestlers, they do things to protect themselves. That sounds really harsh and I stated earlier I don't want to come off as like 'bash WWE', but they don't let everybody know that they're doing all these fantastic things for concussions for the boys. They do it so it looks good on them in the public," CM Punk said. [H/T Cageside Seats]

Teddy Long believes that Triple H could bring back CM Punk if it is best for business

During the inaugural episode of Sportskeeda's One-on-One with Teddy Long, the WWE Hall of Famer shared his thoughts on the possibility of Punk making his return to WWE.

Long mentioned that Triple H does understand the value that the Straight Edge Savior would bring to the promotion. Thus, according to Long, The Game would do what is best for the business and would keep his personal feelings aside.

“Well, anything is possible in this business. I've learned that you never say never and you never say you're not gonna see somebody... So, Hunter’s smart, he knows this business... So I know he learnt tremendously a lot of stuff from his father-in-law [Vince McMahon]. So I think Triple H understands about the money, and if CM Punk can draw money, then I’m sure Hunter will bring him back,” Teddy Long said.

The self-proclaimed Best in the World recently broke the internet after he called Dave Meltzer and Chris Jericho liars on his now-deleted Instagram story.

Do you think Punk will return to AEW or WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes