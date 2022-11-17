Since Triple H gained creative control of WWE, he has been trying his best to satisfy fans and re-hiring released superstars who have not been utilized to their full potential. WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long shared his thoughts on whether AEW star CM Punk will return to the company under Triple H's regime.

The multi-time WWE Champion has been a hot topic in the world of wrestling for the past five months. Punk went on a tirade at the post-AEW All Out media scrum, taking shots at Colt Cabana, Hangman Adam Page, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks. The latter trio confronted Punk in his locker room, which soon turned into a brawl.

The fallout from the altercation saw the then-AEW World Champion being stripped of his title and suspended from the company. While The Elite shared the same fate, they will return at Full Gear on Saturday.

During the pilot episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One with Teddy Long and Mac Davis, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed the possibility of Triple H signing CM Punk.

Long believed that in the wrestling business, anything is possible. Hence, CM Punk's WWE return should not be ruled out. He believes Triple H will sign Punk if he sees value in the wrestler.

“Well, anything is possible in this business. I've learned that you never say never and you never say you're not gonna see somebody... So, Hunter’s smart, he knows this business... So I know he learnt tremendously a lot of stuff from his father-in-law [Vince McMahon]. So I think Triple H understands about the money, and if CM Punk can draw money, then I’m sure Hunter will bring him back,” Teddy Long said. [25:45 - 26:18]

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff warns Triple H to stay away from CM Punk

During an interview with Wrestling Inc., Eric Bischoff warned WWE's Chief Content Officer about signing CM Punk.

The Hall of Famer felt that CM Punk only had an intrigue because of WWE. He felt the hype grew because of the "pipe bomb" and the fact that he walked out of the company. The wrestling veteran feels Punk's mystique has disappeared since his AEW debut.

"I can tell you from my perspective, I wouldn't touch him with a 10-foot pole, I think CM Punk had a mystique because of WWE, and because of the pipe bomb interview, and because he walked out, that created this aura and mystique that [AEW CEO] Tony [Khan] brought to AEW and took advantage of for a minute," Eric Bischoff said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Since being suspended from AEW, the self-proclaimed Best in the World has returned to being a commentator for MMA. However, he is yet to appear on All Elite Wrestling's weekly shows.

Would you like to see the former AEW World Champion back in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

