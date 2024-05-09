"Lot of concern" backstage at this week's AEW Dynamite due to major reason - Reports

AEW officials were reportedly concerned about this week's AEW Dynamite due to the hockey game between Edmonton and Vancouver.

The Wednesday night show took place at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. It featured a huge announcement from Kenny Omega about the Anarchy in the Arena match pitting Team All Elite Wrestling (FTR, Bryan Danielson, and Eddie Kingston) against The Elite at Double or Nothing 2024.

Despite the big announcement, backstage officials were still worried about fans leaving the venue early due to the hockey game between Edmonton and Vancouver at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

On the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said many fans left Dynamite early. However, some stayed for the announcement about Team All Elite Wrestling.

“They did okay (...) because there was a lot of concern about the crowd leaving because of the hockey game. And a lot of people left right at whatever time it was. I think they’re Mountain Time, so it would have been eight o’clock. A lot of people left at eight o’clock. But they did stay like I was told, like, people did not leave. They wanted to see who (...) because the last thing on the show was the announcement of who the Team AEW was and people did stay for that." [H/T: WrestleTalk]

AEW CEO Tony Khan says he will not take revenge on The Elite

All Elite Wrestling CEO Tony Khan was ambushed by The Young Bucks and Jack Perry of The Elite a couple of weeks ago on Dynamite. Following the attack, Khan was seen wearing a neckbrace at the NFL Draft. However, he has yet to make an appearance on the company's programming.

Speaking on Cincy 360, Tony Khan promoted All Elite Wrestling and said he was not the best person to take revenge on The Elite.

"AEW is where the best wrestle. We mean that. That's why I want to make sure the fans get the best matches and the best action. In this case, I'm not the best person to pay those people back."

The Elite is set to face Team All Elite Wrestling (Bryan Danielson, Eddie Kingston & FTR) at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 26. It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top.