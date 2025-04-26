Major AEW star not returning anytime soon [Reports]

A top AEW star had been making waves during his current run in the promotion. However, an untimely injury derailed his momentum and the latest developments suggest that he may not be returning to the company anytime soon.

The star, who has also held the FTW Championship in AEW, is Brian Cage. He has been off television for the last month. Furthermore, it was reported that Cage tore his quad during the same time at an independent wrestling show.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer provided further details on this matter. He stated that Cage had been working with an injured leg for months. The AEW star's left leg supposedly buckled during his match against Chris Masters as he went for a spinebuster.

"Regarding Brian Cage, it appears his injury was a torn quad and not a knee injury. That’s usually a one year recuperation period but he’s vowing to come back quicker. He had an injury in the leg for months that he’d been working on. He didn’t realize it was as bad as it was. He was working an indie in Los Angeles against Chris Masters and went for a spinebuster. On the initial pickup, the left leg buckled and he felt the tear bad."

Furthermore, while Brian Cage realized the severity of the injury, he had hoped to work through All In Texas and then take time off to recuperate.

"He described it as feeling like a piece of paper tearing in half. It wasn’t anything to do with the match or the spot, as much as the prior injury was worse than he thought and it was going to tear, but he didn’t realize it had gotten that bad. He just felt he could work through it through at least All In Texas and then taking time off to let it heal." [H/T - RingsideNews]

ECW legend wants to see a complete overhaul for Brian Cage

Many veterans see Brian Cage as a top prospect for AEW. ECW legend Tommy Dreamer was among them and stated that Cage deserved a proper push and complete overhaul as an onscreen character.

Speaking on an episode of Busted Open After Dark, Dreamer said:

"Brian Cage needs a complete overhaul for him to be taken as a serious person instead of this guy who you are going to have a great match with. It's either 'Great Match Brian' or 'Money-Making Brian,' that's going to be the difference. His look is good; this is where someone has to say, 'Hey, man, this guy could do everything, let's make him the next big thing!'"

With Brian Cage reportedly being out of action for an extended time, it remains to be seen when fans can see The Machine back in AEW.

