Major AEW star's contract situation a "well kept secret" amid speculation they could join Triple H-led WWE

A top star's contract may have been altered in secret to keep him in AEW instead of potentially joining WWE, according to a recent report.

The star in question, MJF, has made his way to the top of the All Elite roster in the last few months. Playing a rather despicable heel, he defeated Jon Moxley last year at the Full Gear pay-per-view to capture the World Title for the first time.

The Salt of the Earth has often threatened to jump ship to WWE after his contract ends in 2024. However, a recent report from Dave Meltzer speculated about whether the star would actually go through with his threats.

MJF’s situation is a well kept secret, but I’d hope if they are building this much around him that he’s gotten a longer-term deal, but the public version is that his deal is up at the end of this year. (H/T: WrestlingObserver)

MJF will have a Title match at AEW Revolution against a former WWE Superstar

The Salt of the Earth has not defended his AEW World Title so far, and the upcoming pay-per-view will feature a match between him and Bryan Danielson.

The American Dragon has been embroiled in a heated feud with MJF over the last few weeks. Given Danielson's experience and skill, he could legitimately become the new World Champion at Revolution.

However, EC3 believes that MJF should still retain the title. During the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, the veteran stated:

"No, I’d keep it on the homegrown guy and build around it. I think any one thing that is great for ratings I somebody chasing somebody that fans want to see lose, so I’m always in favor of [a] long-form heel running the show." [04:50 onward]

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for MJF.

Do you want to see MJF retain the AEW World Title? Sound off in the comments section below!

Find out who Eric Bischoff chose as his heels of the year ahead of Roman Reigns & MJF here.

Poll : 0 votes