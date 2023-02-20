EC3 explains why former WWE star shouldn't win the AEW World title (Exclusive)

AEW Revolution is less than two weeks away and naturally the World Championship will be defended at the pay-per-view. Former WWE star EC3 recently gave his take on who should walk away with the belt between MJF and Bryan Danielson.

The American Dragon has endured an uphill battle to get a shot at Friedman's World Championship, and it seems that he's finally gotten his way. But fans of the veteran believe he should walk away as the victor and end MJF's short reign, but does EC3 agree?

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 gave his reasons why he'd keep the AEW World Championship on AEW if he could book the show.

"No, I’d keep it on the homegrown guy and build around it. I think any one thing that is great for ratings I somebody chasing somebody that fans want to see lose, so I’m always in favor of [a] long-form heel running the show." [04:50 onward]

Vince Russo also gave his take on the title change, and unlike EC3 the veteran believes it doesn't matter because he feels that MJF hasn't drawn enough viewers either way.

Despite his opinions on who should ultimately walk away with the AEW Championship, EC3 believes the feud benefits MJF

While Maxwell Jacob Friedman might be the reigning All Elite Wrestling World Champion, the star seemingly still has a lot of areas left to grow in. So far, his reign has been criticized by some online, but many forget he's only 26 years old.

During the same episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 also noted that going against Bryan Danielson could help MJF to elevate himself to the next level.

"It's another great opportunity for a guy like MJF to take himself to the next level as far as an antagonist and a villain, sort of like 'I am rich and eff you' kind of stuff. He can develop like a cold and sadistic sociapathic kind of appearance to truly be a top level heel as opposed to 'We love to boo him!'" [01:00 onward]

Fans will simply have to catch AEW Revolution on March 5, 2023, to see the outcome, as MJF will defend the World Championship against Bryan Danielson in a 60-minute Iron Man match.

