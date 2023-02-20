Vince Russo doubts AEW will grow even if former WWE star dethrones MJF (Exclusive)

Former WCW World Champion Vince Russo is not excited about MJF's upcoming defense of the AEW World Championship, as he doesn't think the company will grow regardless of the outcome.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman became the youngest world champion in AEW history when he defeated Jon Moxley at Full Gear and has since made one successful title defense.

Since then, he has engaged in a feud with Moxley's Blackpool Combat Club stablemate Bryan Danielson, with the Salt of the Earth vowing to prove he is the best wrestler in the world when he takes on the American Dragon at AEW Revolution on March 5th.

But whether or not MJF successfully defends his crown, it means nothing to Vince Russo, who doesn't think AEW's audience will grow no matter who walks out of the pay-per-view. Here's what he had to say on Sportskeeda's exclusive The Wrestling Outlaws:

“I’ll be honest with you I don’t think it matters. Their last show, last night bro 850,000 people, their lowest rated show since November—bro their audience is what it is. Some weeks a couple more tune in, some weeks a couple ore tune out, I don’t think that would make any difference whatsoever.” [2:20-2:49]

MJF will defend his title against Bryan Danielson in an Iron Man Match

The AEW World Champion will be in for a long night on March 5th as his match against Bryan Danielson will be a 60-minute Iron Man Match, meaning it will last an hour.

Danielson earned this stipulation by remaining undefeated since the start of the year, with high-profile wins over the likes of Konosuke Takeshita, Bandido and Rush.

The match will be the second Iron Man Match in AEW history, as the first one took place in February 2020 between Kenny Omega and PAC. However, the match was only 30 minutes long.

