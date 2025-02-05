Major hint at Mercedes Mone starting her own faction in AEW - Reports

Mercedes Mone has been a dominant force in AEW. Now, she could be starting her own faction.

There have been rumors of Mercedes Mone starting her stable for quite a while now, ever since she hired Kamille as her bodyguard. However, this move didn't work out well for the CEO, which resulted in The Brickhouse quitting. However, it looks like Mone might still get to start her faction, just with different people.

According to recent reports from Fightful Select, the Renegade Sisters were backstage during AEW Dynamite last week and have been long discussed for a potential integration with The CEO.

The Renegade Sisters first made their AEW debut on the January 11, 2022 episode of Dark, where they lost to Tay Melo and Anna Jay. However, they were a regular feature on ROH TV in 2023.

Mariah May wants a match against Mercedes Mone

Mariah May and Mercedes Mone are currently two of the top women in AEW. May arrived in All Elite Wrestling and quickly catapulted herself to the top of her division by winning the Women's World Championship at All In 2024. On the other hand, The CEO has displayed dominance in her run as TBS Champion. Mone has also shown that she is one of the best in the business by capturing multiple titles in various promotions.

During a recent interview with Casual Conversations with The Classic, Mariah May said that she wants a title vs. title match against the TBS Champion. She further added that the former Sasha Banks tried to steal her flame in AEW, but it hasn't worked out well for her.

“We may as well. I say title for title. I’m not interested in this plethora of indie titles she’s now running around on TV with. I don’t care, I don’t want to cover up this body. I’m interested in the world title and the TBS Title because I’m in All Elite Wrestling, so I would love to hold both. Mariah Two Belts? How about that? But she kind of came in with her little M.M. initials, trying to steal my flame, and it hasn’t really worked out for her because I’m the World Champion, she’s not." [H/T Fightful]

The Renegade Sisters will be a huge help for Mercedes Mone if she ever gets into a feud against Mariah May.

