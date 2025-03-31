Major long-time change coming to AEW; WWE is the reason - Reports

AEW has always kept a close eye on its main competition, WWE. Looking at its ongoing TV shows and strategy, a long-time change is reportedly finally coming to the company.

The landscape of All Elite Wrestling came into existence in 2019 when Tony Khan and a group of EVPs started the promotion. Despite tough competition from the wrestling giant, WWE, the Jacksonville-based promotion has been able to carve out a place for itself in the professional wrestling industry.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio edition, it was reported that Tony Khan's promotion had been closely monitoring the scheduling of its second show, Saturday night Collision, to avoid direct competition with WWE. As a result, more future episodes may air on other days, like the upcoming April 17 edition of Collision, which will air on Thursday.

The last detail reported was that AEW's broadcast partners, Warner Bros. Discovery, do not want the company to compete with a wrestling show (Saturday Night's Main Event) on NBC or even PLEs.

Tony Khan makes a change in the schedule of an AEW show because of the WrestleMania 41 weekend

All Elite Wrestling's CEO and President, Tony Khan, recently made a huge change to the broadcast date of an upcoming edition of Collision, moving it from its normal weekend slot to Thursday, April 17.

This has been primarily done due to WWE presenting WrestleMania 41 from Las Vegas on April 19 and 20. The Show of Shows will take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

This was confirmed after TNT officially made the change in its schedule. This means that Dynamite: Spring BreakThru and Collision will air on consecutive nights on April 16 and 17, respectively.

With Tony Khan and his company making a smart move, it will be interesting to see if they can retain their viewership in WWE's biggest week of the year.

