Major name reportedly in favour of signing with Tony Khan amidst vested interest by WWE 

Tony Khan has seemingly gained a lot of ground over Triple H amidst both promotions' interest in pro wrestling's hottest free agent, Bandido. According to Dave Meltzer, AEW has already reached a verbal conclusion and is simply awaiting the actual contract's drawing up.

Bandido was one of the biggest names in Ring of Honor and is a one-time ROH World Champion. The star even recently appeared on AEW, where he took on Chris Jericho in an attempt to reclaim the championship. This appearance impressed both Tony Khan and Triple H, seemingly kicking off a bidding war.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Bandido is already considered to be a part of Tony Khan's promotion.

“The only thing I was told regarding Bandido is that he had verbally agreed to terms and everyone was going with the idea he was coming in, but nobody could confirm if he’s put actual pen to paper. But we’ve basically been told he’s considered in.” [H/T: WrestleTalk]

While it was initially reported by Fightful that AEW had already scooped up Bandido and that sources close to him were confident that he'd take the deal, it now seems that those reports might be premature.

Tony Khan has seemingly been leading in the bidding war for Bandido all along

While WWE had some vested interest in picking up the talented Luchadore, Bandido might never have been close to joining the likes of Rey Mysterio. Based on earlier reports, he had always been angling towards AEW.

In an earlier Wrestling Observer Radio report, Dave Meltzer claimed that Bandido was already leaning towards signing with AEW over WWE. In light of the most recent report on the matter, it all seems to be lining up at this stage.

Since Bandido has already appeared in both AEW and Tony Khan's first-ever ROH pay-per-view, All Elite Wrestling fans are far more familiar with him than the WWE fanbase, which might have been a deciding factor for the star.

