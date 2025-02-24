Major reason behind the delay in top star's AEW debut reportedly revealed 

A top wrestling star became a free agent in January 2025. It was reported that the star was on his way to AEW. On the February 22, 2025, episode of Saturday Night Collision, the Jacksonville-based promotion officially announced his signing through a special highlights vignette.

'Speedball' Mike Bayley concluded his duties with TNA Wrestling in late October 2024, although his contract with the company lasted till the end of the year. His deal with TNA officially ended on January 1, after which he became a free agent.

It was also reported that WWE had shown an interest in him after his contract expired, but he signed with AEW instead. His deal with the Jacksonville-based promotion is reported to be a multi-year contract.

According to Fightful Select, he was supposed to make his debut already, but some visa-related issues have delayed the debut. Perhaps that is why the Jacksonville-based promotion hasn't announced his debut date yet.

Check out All Elite Wrestling teasing Mike Bailey's debut below.

Mike Bailey is excited to start his journey in AEW

Mike Bailey took to X/Twitter to share his reaction to the announcement of his AEW signing through the vignette on Collision. He shared a heartfelt message with his fans and expressed his excitement about starting his journey in Tony Khan-led promotion.

"I have been blessed for my whole career with unlimited support from all over the world. I can't thank you all enough. My biggest accomplishment in life has been making every year my best year yet, and I am extremely excited to keep that going in," Bailey wrote.

Later, his wife Veda Scott logged onto her X/Twitter account to congratulate him. His wife is a veteran wrestler who has become a commentator in NJPW. Apart from TNA, the 34-year-old star has also worked with DDT Pro Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling in the past.

