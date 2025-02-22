Major reason behind Kenny Omega and AEW stars' booking at Grand Slam reportedly revealed

A report has just revealed why the recent match featuring Kenny Omega and several popular AEW stars was the opening contest of Grand Slam: Australia. This was done for the non-wrestling fans.

The show took place last Saturday, with a broadcast delay due to the NBA All-Star weekend. However, the show ended up being a success, as the opening contest was one of the most talked-about matches of the night. This was also one of five matches to which the fans in Brisbane were treated.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that AEW strategically placed this match in the opening contest to show a different kind of wrestling to the NBA fans who were coming from watching All-Star Saturday Night. Apart from using the lead-in, this was done to show a different kind of wrestling.

Kenny Omega has added another 5-star match to his accomplishments

Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay, Konosuke Takeshita, and Kyle Fletcher have put on some bangers individually. Over the past year, each of them has put on highly-talked-about matches, and they have even gotten 5-star ratings from Dave Meltzer.

Recently, the veteran journalist gave his ratings for matches from several events, including Grand Slam: Australia. He revealed that for him, the match was a 5-star contest. This was the only match of the night to receive a score this high.

The second highest-rated match for Meltzer was 'Timeless' Toni Storm's rematch against Mariah May with the AEW Women's World Championship on the line. He rated this four and a half stars.

All four men could be featured at AEW's next pay-per-view, Revolution. Kenny Omega will be challenging for the International Championship against either Konosuke Takeshita or Orange Cassidy, while Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher will face off in the third installment of their rivalry in a Steel Cage match.

It remains to be seen which matches will become the highlight of the show and receive high ratings from journalists and fans alike. However, some dark horse matches could be show-stealers in their own right.

