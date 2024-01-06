The biggest free agent, Mercedes Moné (FKA Sasha Banks), has taken the internet by storm as reports of her joining AEW have surfaced.

Recent reports suggested that the former WWE Superstar's return to Stamford-based promotion is inevitable, as they have had talks since the beginning.

However, recent speculation from Andrew Zarian contradicts this. He took to Twitter and speculated that Mercedes Moné would return to AEW.

Zarian also noted that he had no clue about her debut date for the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, it could happen in the following weeks.

"Just to add a little more to this. I have no clue when a debut is scheduled. I was told very soon. Could be next week or could be a few weeks out. I have no insight currently on a date," wrote Andrew Zarian.

Francine believes that Mercedes Moné will debut as a heel in AEW

After the rumors of the former WWE Superstar rose, many veterans, fans, and stars shared their opinions on how the latter would be presented.

While speaking on the Eyes Up Here podcast, Francine claimed Mercedes will debut as a heel at Jacksonville-based promotion.

"She's been, you know, a free agent now for a while. And on the women's side, Jade [Cargill] was the big loss [for AEW]. And now she's with the WWE. So, there's kind of a role that needs to be filled there. And I feel like the attitude, you know, I'm pretty sure would come in as a heel even though she'll get a babyface reaction. But I would think she would come in as a heel, and I think she would just fit right into where Jade left off," Francine said.

It has been almost two years since Sasha Banks and Naomi departed WWE.

Where do you think the latter will land? Let us know in the comments section below.