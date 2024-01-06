Latest update on Mercedes Moné FKA Sasha Banks re-signing with WWE

Despite walking out of the company nearly 2 years ago, Mercedes Moné has consistently been linked with a move to WWE. She is best known for her tenure in the Stamford-based promotion between 2012 and 2022 as Sasha Banks.

In the last week, the word on the rumor mill has been that Moné could potentially sign with WWE's rival company AEW. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, her signing with Tony Khan's promotion would be a "counterpunch" for losing Andrade El Idolo. The latter wrestled his last match for AEW at Worlds End on December 30, 2023, and is expected back in WWE.

Be that as it may, per the lastest report by PWInsider, Mercedes Moné's return to WWE is inevitable, and both sides have had early discussions regarding the matter. While AEW may want to swoop in and make a big offer to her, the Stamford-based promotion under the creative leadership of Triple H are also looking to "reset their relationship" with Moné.

All things considered, until a deal is set in stone, nothing is ever official. One source within the company though, is confident that she will resurface on WWE TV.

Bayley knows for a fact that Sasha Banks will be back in WWE

While conversing with Ariel Helwani on BT Sport last year, Bayley touched on the topic of Mercedes Moné making her NJPW debut. The Role Model expressed that Moné still has a lot of love for the sports entertainment giant.

Firstly, regarding her own appearance to support Moné in her venture to the pro-wrestling world of Japan, Bayley addressed the importance of being there for her friend in such important moments:

"I just knew how important it was to her, and she just loves this. Everybody knows how much she loves this and how much wrestling means to her, and how much WWE means to her, and she wouldn't be there without WWE. So I think it meant a lot to her that I was able to go."

Then, when asked about Moné's future return back to her previous stomping grounds, Bayley stated that it is, after all, her home, and also, she misses her travel partner and friend. On account of these reasons, the leader of Damage CTRL expects her to eventually re-sign:

"I'll say yes. Because I mean, this is her home. This is her dream, and I love to see what she's doing and what she's going to be doing over the next few months. She's going to literally take over the world, take the world by storm, but I know this is her home and where her heart is. By her heart, I mean me, so she needs to come back to me, you know? I need her, I need my travel partner, but I'm gonna say yes like I'll never give up hope that she'll come back," said Bayley. [H/T: Fightful]

In the picture above, Moné and Trinity Fatu fka Naomi are seen together in an Instagram post. Both of them walked out of the company in 2022. The latest report is that Naomi is also likely to re-sign by the end of January. Check out the details here.