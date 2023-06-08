Major star allegedly became "depressed" after missing out on a match with Sting

Sting is one of the biggest names in the pro wrestling industry today. The Icon has an illustrious career behind him and is the dream opponent of many. According to a recent report, NJPW's Hiromu Takahashi was left in shambles after his bout with The former WCW star fell through.

In the lead-up to last year's AEW x NJPW: The Forbidden Door event, The Icon was originally meant to team up with Takahashi, Darby Allin, and Shingo Takagi to take on The Young Bucks and reDRagon. However, with both Kyle O'Reilly and Hiromu being pulled out of the bout, it changed to a six-man tag with El Phantasmo joining the Bucks.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Hiromu Takahashi was depressed after missing out on his dream match with Sting.

"I know Hiromu wanted to work with Sting really bad. Last year, he was supposed to work with Sting and he got Covid – like a couple of days before, and he was really depressed, like, he didn’t think he was ever going to get a chance to work with Sting. So, maybe they can make that up to him?" (43:10 onward).

It remains to be seen if the veteran will take on or team up with Hiromu during this year's Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Recently Kevin Nash was asked if he'd return to the ring to join forces with The Vigilante one more time, and while he laughed it off and dismissed it, the legend admitted it would be comedy.

Eric Bischoff claims that Sting seemed distrustful of WWE's creative process

The WCW legend's run in WWE is often panned online, especially because he never got to have a blockbuster clash with The Undertaker. However, according to Eric Bischoff, his debut in the promotion was put off for years.

During a recent episode of the 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff claimed that The Icon never thought he would have been utilized well in WWE.

"Steve’s (real name) very guarded. I don’t wanna say he’s an introvert, but at least around the locker room, the venue, he was very, very guarded. Didn’t really talk that much about it, to be honest with you, but I wasn’t surprised because I think, I don’t wanna speak for him, but because Sting was so guarded, and I don’t wanna say he didn’t trust people, but I don’t think he had a lot of confidence in how he would be used or utilized in WWE," Bischoff said.

Additionally, Eric Bischoff claimed that WWE reached out to The Vigilante multiple times before he eventually made his debut. It's unclear what led to his eventual decision to jump to the Stamford-based promotion, but unfortunately, he never got to have the much-clamored dream match against The Undertaker.

