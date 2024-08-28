Major star has no “long-term plans” in AEW; allegedly doesn’t want to stay anymore - Reports

A new update regarding a top AEW star's status following his hiatus from the company has just surfaced. They have not been seen on screen in almost five months, and it seems there may be no plans for him to do so until their contract expires. This would be Ricky Starks.

Starks last appeared during the tournament to crowd the new World Tag Team Champions after Sting and Darby Allin vacated these after the Hall of Famer's retirement match at AEW Revolution. After bowing out of the tournament, The Absolute Star has not been seen in any capacity.

Ibou, of WrestlePurists, recently reported regarding the situation. He mentioned that Ricky Starks has been frustrated due to him not being booked for anything. On the other hand, it seems that AEW believes that at this point, Starks is just waiting things out and biding his time until his contract expires. However, details regarding the time remaining on his contract are murky as of now.

"The things that seem to be overlapping is that he is frustrated with the fact that he hasn't been given a direction. AEW is of the belief that he doesn't want to stay anymore and seemingly he is waiting his deal out, that is what people think... Nobody can agree when the deal is expiring."

He summed up the ongoing situation, commenting that neither side seemingly has any plans of making any further long-term plans with the other.

"The bottom line is Ricky Starks is home. He's healthy. He does not have any long-term plans in AEW. AEW has no long-term plans for him at this juncture and that's the situation." [H/T - Cultaholic]

Tony Khan recently addressed Ricky Starks' AEW contract situation

During the media call ahead of All In last weekend, Tony Khan was asked about Ricky Starks and his current status within the promotion.

He did not dive into any specific details regarding his contract, but mentioned that Starks was still with the promotion and he had a great reputation internally. Khan ended up not disclosing any further details.

With All In season coming to an end with not a single peep regarding Ricky Starks, fans will have to stay tuned as All Out is right around the corner. Although it seems that Starks will just be waiting for his deal to end, it remains to be seen if any sudden change takes place.

