Major update on 5-time WWE champion's contract with AEW after debut – Reports

A former WWE Superstar and ECW original shocked the wrestling world this week by stepping into an AEW ring. However, the latest reports about his contract situation with Tony Khan's promotion could upset fans.

Ad

Famously known as “The Man Beast,” Rhino made a surprise debut on the May 7 episode of Dynamite to take on Nick Wayne for the ROH World TV Championship. Despite showing early signs of dominance, the match ended in a quick defeat for the former WCW United States Champion following Nick's "father", Christian Cage's interference.

Ad

Trending

Fightful Select recently reported that the former WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion was not currently under contract with Tony Khan's promotion following his appearance. The report emphasizes that his involvement was limited to television events in Detroit and that there are no active plans for a long-term run.

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

Whether the former three-time WWE Hardcore Champion returns to AEW programming remains to be seen. What we do know is that the fans loved every moment of the veteran's first appearance in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Ad

Wrestling veteran Rhino was already eyeing top AEW stars

Rhino’s recent appearance on The WHIP Show Podcast, where the legendary "Man Beast" spoke openly about his aspirations to face AEW’s biggest names, makes his contract situation even more interesting.

On the podcast, the 49-year-old expressed his desire to wrestle Jon Moxley, Adam Copeland (Cope), and Christian Cage, and had an interesting quip about AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm:

Ad

“Moxley, I’ve never really mixed it up with him. Maybe Adam Copeland or Christian Cage. Both of them are on top of their game. I just watch them, and I’m blown away. Toni Storm, I would not want to get in the ring with her. I know you were talking about guys, but she’s tough. There’s countless talent there!" [H/T: Fightful]

Ad

Watch the full podcast here:

Despite his short-term debut, Rhino seems to have long-term ambitions with Tony Khan's promotion, and it remains to be seen if he's offered a full-time contract.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Raj Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.



As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.



Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.



Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.



In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.



He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele. Know More