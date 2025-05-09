Major update on 5-time WWE champion's contract with AEW after debut – Reports

A former WWE Superstar and ECW original shocked the wrestling world this week by stepping into an AEW ring. However, the latest reports about his contract situation with Tony Khan's promotion could upset fans.
Famously known as “The Man Beast,” Rhino made a surprise debut on the May 7 episode of Dynamite to take on Nick Wayne for the ROH World TV Championship. Despite showing early signs of dominance, the match ended in a quick defeat for the former WCW United States Champion following Nick's "father", Christian Cage's interference.
Fightful Select recently reported that the former WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion was not currently under contract with Tony Khan's promotion following his appearance. The report emphasizes that his involvement was limited to television events in Detroit and that there are no active plans for a long-term run.
Whether the former three-time WWE Hardcore Champion returns to AEW programming remains to be seen. What we do know is that the fans loved every moment of the veteran's first appearance in the Jacksonville-based promotion.
Wrestling veteran Rhino was already eyeing top AEW stars
Rhino’s recent appearance on The WHIP Show Podcast, where the legendary "Man Beast" spoke openly about his aspirations to face AEW’s biggest names, makes his contract situation even more interesting.
On the podcast, the 49-year-old expressed his desire to wrestle Jon Moxley, Adam Copeland (Cope), and Christian Cage, and had an interesting quip about AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm:
“Moxley, I’ve never really mixed it up with him. Maybe Adam Copeland or Christian Cage. Both of them are on top of their game. I just watch them, and I’m blown away. Toni Storm, I would not want to get in the ring with her. I know you were talking about guys, but she’s tough. There’s countless talent there!" [H/T: Fightful]
Watch the full podcast here:
Despite his short-term debut, Rhino seems to have long-term ambitions with Tony Khan's promotion, and it remains to be seen if he's offered a full-time contract.