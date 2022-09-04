Major update on AEW's reported interest in signing Bray Wyatt

New reports on the possibility of Bray Wyatt (real-life Windham Rotunda) joining AEW have come to the fore.

Wyatt was speculated to make his surprise return to the company at Clash at the Castle. However, that did not come to pass as the UK event ended with Roman Reigns retaining his Undisputed WWE Universal title against Drew McIntyre.

Following the event, Fightful Select reports that although WWE leads the race when it comes to who is likely to land the free agent, they are not the only potential suitors.

The report explains that there is at 'least some interest in Bray Wyatt from AEW.' However, it is unknown whether or not talks have ever been opened, and details remain scarce over the nature of the interest.

Full story for subscribers of Fightful Select has learned of a very out of left field offer on the table for Bray Wyatt.

Fans have been pondering the idea of Bray Wyatt debuting at AEW All Out

It's a testament to the lasting effect Bray Wyatt has had on the fanbase that over a year since his initial release from WWE, he is still the center of much speculation.

Clash at the Castle marked the latest in a chronology of events where the Face of Fear has left fans disappointed in his absence.

Although the majority of fans expect him to show his face back in WWE, there are those who discussed a switch to AEW instead:

ًconner @godownaslovers i want bray wyatt in aew just for battle of the spooky gimmicks with malakai black i want bray wyatt in aew just for battle of the spooky gimmicks with malakai black

🎸 Bailey Ryan 🎸 @BaileyRyannnn96 @Windham6 Honestly if he shows up in AEW tomorrow. He is possibly going by Wyatt 6. Wouldn't surprise me one bit. They are known for ripping off WWE IP. You got Malakai "Black", The "Undisputed" Elite, "Andrade" El idolo, "Buddy" Matthews, ETC.... Let them add bray wyatt to that list too. @Windham6 Honestly if he shows up in AEW tomorrow. He is possibly going by Wyatt 6. Wouldn't surprise me one bit. They are known for ripping off WWE IP. You got Malakai "Black", The "Undisputed" Elite, "Andrade" El idolo, "Buddy" Matthews, ETC.... Let them add bray wyatt to that list too.

MrHigh Impact @MrHighImpact



The Number 6, Trios Title…immediately getting a chance to feud with the top talent in the company…PERFECT timing.



will finally have the order it desperately needs right now. @Windham6 I’m telling you guys… #AEWAllOut is the night @Windham6 returns to run Dark Order!The Number 6, Trios Title…immediately getting a chance to feud with the top talent in the company…PERFECT timing. #DarkOrder will finally have the order it desperately needs right now. @Windham6 I’m telling you guys…#AEWAllOut is the night @Windham6 returns to run Dark Order! The Number 6, Trios Title…immediately getting a chance to feud with the top talent in the company…PERFECT timing. #DarkOrder will finally have the order it desperately needs right now. https://t.co/gUAJ2PDOzD

🧨Tntina🧨 -Renders @TNTina If Bray Wyatt goes to AEW i will move to AEW aswell If Bray Wyatt goes to AEW i will move to AEW aswell

Godesanya @godesanya305 @AEW Hangman gonna turn on dark order causing Negative one to come out and start crying, Hangman will push him and snatch his mask… lights hit and out comes Bray Wyatt… hmm @AEW Hangman gonna turn on dark order causing Negative one to come out and start crying, Hangman will push him and snatch his mask… lights hit and out comes Bray Wyatt… hmm

Some have even backed Wyatt to debut as the new leader of the Dark Order, formerly led by Brodie Lee. The faction's John Silver and Alex Reynolds will team up with Hangman Page to face Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks this weekend in the Trios Title Tournament final.

The former WWE Champion is yet to re-emerge in pro wrestling, be that as himself or his alter ego The Fiend, and fans continue to speculate on where he may land next.

What are your thoughts on Bray Wyatt joining the Jacksonville-based Promotion? Sound off in the comment section below.

Edited by Neda Ali