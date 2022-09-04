Major update on Bray Wyatt's potential WWE return after Clash at the Castle

Over the weekend, the WWE Universe speculated that Bray Wyatt was set to make his return to the company at Clash at the Castle.

However, that wasn't the case during the main event between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre. Instead, WWE stars Solo Sikoa and Theory played their part in the closing stages of the show, whereas, Tyson Fury also made his presence felt.

According to a report from Fightful Select, a return for the former Universal Champion is more likely to occur under Triple H. But, as it stands, other promotions seemingly have their sights on the 35-year-old star, as well.

The report stated:

"Many have been waiting for a Bray Wyatt return, and it didn't happen at WWE Clash at the Castle. However, we've learned some interesting notes. As reported, those in WWE that Fightful spoke to believe that a return to WWE is more likely under Triple H than it was under Vince McMahon. Triple H spoke very highly of Bray Wyatt in his recent interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport. However, if so, they wouldn't be the only suitor for Bray Wyatt."

What did Triple H say recently regarding Bray Wyatt's potential return?

Triple H recently spoke about the former Wyatt Family leader and his potential return to WWE. Speaking to Ariel Helwani on BT Sport, The Game praised Wyatt for his creative mindset.

However, he refused to confirm if the former Universal Champion was returning to the company or not. Recent reports have suggested that Wyatt's former stablemate Braun Strowman is on the verge of returning.

“One of the most […] I mean this in the best way possible […] crazy, creative people I’ve ever been around. [His] mind just never stops thinking of creative. But it’s like being in a whirlwind of stuff, so without the harness and without somebody to point the tornado, it’s just all over the place [laughs]. He’s a victim of his own mind and his creative, and it’s just everywhere," said Triple H.

It remains to be seen if WWE has plans to bring Wyatt back at some point down the road.

