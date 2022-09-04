Roman Reigns defeats Drew McIntyre to retain Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle 

Roman Reigns defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle.

The show emanated live from Cardiff, Wales and was the first major event to take place in the United Kingdom since SummerSlam 1992. The Scottish Warrior was the favorite going into the match, as he had the home-field advantage.

He and The Tribal Chief put on a hard-hitting match, and at one point it seemed like Drew McIntyre was going to end Roman's dominant run. SmackDown stars Karrion Kross and Scarlett were at ringside for the event and boxing legend Tyson Fury was also at the venue.

McIntyre had a special entrance, which featured his old Broken Dreams theme song. Meanwhile, The Head of the Table was alone, as he didn't have the rest of The Bloodline by his side. During the bout, Kross threw a water bottle at the Scottish star to cause a distraction.

Later on in the match, the referee was knocked out after Roman Reigns received a Claymore from behind. Austin Theory then came out to cash-in his Money in the Bank contract, but he was sucker punched by Tyson Fury.

In the end, Drew McIntyre hit Reigns with a Claymore, but after he went for the cover, the referee was dragged out of the ring by NXT Superstar Solo Sikoa, Roman Reigns' cousin and The Uso's younger brother.

Finally, The Tribal Chief hit a spear and won the match via pinfall to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. After he left the arena, McIntyre and Fury started partying with the crowd.

Which superstar would you like to see challenge Roman Reigns next? Sound off in the comments below!

Liv Morgan revealed why Dexter Lumis cannot abduct her here

LIVE POLL Q. Did you enjoy the main event of Clash at the Castle? Yes No 13 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell