Major update on Eddie Kingston's AEW return - Reports

Eddie Kingston has been absent from AEW programming for a year now. His return has now become a topic of discussion, especially with the upcoming Double or Nothing Pay-Per-View on the horizon.

The former AEW Continental Champion was sidelined in May 2024 due to severe injuries sustained at NJPW STRONG Resurgence. Earlier sources suggested that Kingston also dealt with stress-related stomach issues during his recovery, which further complicated the timeline of his return.

Amid this, speculation about the Mad King's potential return at Double or Nothing has intensified. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently commented on the possibility.

“There was a big brawl at the end of the show that included Gabe Kidd being involved for a second week in a row on Moxley’s team, which led to speculation it could change to a seven-on-seven match. If not, there will be interference from Kidd almost for sure, which would also likely lead to someone making the save, with Eddie Kingston’s timing of a return making him the one most speculated on. It would make sense if he was ready,” said Meltzer. [H/T: Wrestling Observer Newsletter]

While the Jacksonville-based promotion has not officially confirmed Kingston's return date, AEW fans eagerly await further updates as Double or Nothing approaches.

Former WWE star is aiding Eddie Kingston's AEW return

Eddie Kingston has been sidelined since 2024, following serious injuries sustained in NJPW. However, an earlier report confirmed that Kingston has been actively preparing for an in-ring return with help from a former WWE star.

Cezar Bononi recently revealed on his Instagram that the two have been training together and also teased a new YouTube series centered on Kingston's recovery and workouts.

Kingston is reportedly targeting a return in the summer of 2025. Also, during his recovery, Kingston has remained selective about the wrestling content he consumes, stating he’s only watching “stuff I wanna watch.”

