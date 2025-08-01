Major update on former WWE champions' future in AEW - Reports

Two former WWE champions are nearing the tail end of their respective careers. Now, new details have emerged about their future in AEW.When Adam Copeland first arrived in All Elite Wrestling, he was involved in a heated feud with Christian Cage. The two of them had a personal rivalry over the TNT Championship. However, both performers have moved on since then. Cage had been busy with The Patriarchy, while Copeland was involved in a feud with the Death Riders before he was betrayed by FTR.At AEW All In 2025, Christian Cage was betrayed by the faction he built. Just as FTR and The Patriarchy were about to attack Cage, Copeland came to his rescue and chased them away.This was in tune with recent reports that Christian Cage and Adam Copeland were going to team together against FTR in the near future. During a recent edition of Fightful Select's Q&amp;A podcast, a fan asked Sean Ross Sapp if FTR vs. Copeland and Cage, which is most likely to take place at All Out, will be their retirement match. Sean Ross Sapp replied that there is no plan as of now for this to be the retirement match for either performer.Jim Cornette slams AEW after Adam Copeland is threatened with being firedIn the weeks after his return at AEW All In 2025, Adam Copeland has been trying to get his hands on FTR. However, Stokely Hathaway claimed that &quot;three anonymous&quot; individuals filed a complaint with AEW management. Hence, if the Rated-R Superstar laid a finger on FTR, he would be fired.Speaking on a recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran said that everybody in the company gets into fights in hotel rooms, parking lots, and backstage. Therefore, the stipulation that AEW levied on Copeland does not make sense.&quot;So let me get this straight. Everybody in the company can just come out at random, in the back, in the parking lot, in godd*** hotel rooms, in the ring, and just lay waste to whoever the fu** they want. But Stokely's important enough that he made Tony Khan say, 'Well, if Edge f**k's with FTR, I'll just fire Edge.' They just make rules when they want them,&quot; Cornette said. [From 4:24 to 4:54]It will be interesting to see when Adam Copeland and Christian Cage will reunite their tag team.