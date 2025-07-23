WWE legend slams AEW after Cope (fka Edge) is threatened with a firing 

Earlier this year, Adam Copeland joined forces with former AEW World Tag Team Champions/real-life friends, FTR. Collectively known as Rated FTR, this trio challenged The Death Riders' Claudio Castagnoli, Pac, and Wheeler Yuta for the AEW World Trios Championship at AEW Dynasty 2025. Unfortunately, they were defeated, and Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood betrayed the former Edge by brutally attacking him after the showdown. The Rated R Superstar was out of action for several months. But he made his stunning return at All In 2025, saving Christian Cage from an attack by FTR &amp; Nick Wayne, Kip Sabian, and Mother Wayne. On last week's Dynamite, FTR's manager Stokely threatened the WWE legend with a firing. He said that if Cope came anywhere near Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood, he would lose his job. Interestingly, former WWE personality Jim Cornette found this segment illogical. On a recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, he stated that people in the company regularly fight backstage, in the parking lot, and in the ring. However, all of a sudden, the WWE legend senselessly got threatened with a firing. &quot;So let me get this straight. Everybody in the company can just come out at random, in the back, in the parking lot, in godd*** hotel rooms, in the ring, and just lay waste to whoever the f--- they want. But Stokely's important enough that he made Tony Khan say, 'Well if Edge f--k's with FTR, I'll just fire that f----- Edge.' They just make rules when they want them,&quot; said Cornette. [From 4:24 to 4:54]Jim Cornette despises AEW star &quot;Speedball&quot; Mike Bailey Jim Cornette does not see JetSpeed's &quot;Speedball&quot; Mike Bailey as a massive star. On a recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, he stated that the Canadian native did not deserve to share the ring with AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Hurt Syndicate, at All In 2025. &quot;I cannot stomach the sight of him. It's an insult to me, visually, that Spitball is on this program, and then the Hurts had to bump for these children,&quot; said the former manager. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRegardless of Cornette's opinion about him, Mike Bailey is a fan favorite and might hold gold in the company soon.