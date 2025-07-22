3 Top stars who will never win the world title in AEW

The AEW World Championship is relatively new. Established in May 2019, this title has been held by some of the greatest professional wrestlers of the modern era. It is currently held by Hangman Page, who captured the coveted title by dethroning Jon Moxley in a Texas Death Match at All In 2025.Some of the most memorable AEW World Champions are CM Punk, Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, MJF, and more. The prestige of holding this title is immense, and the struggle to become champion is grueling. All Elite Wrestling's current roster has a perfect blend of young prospects as well as veterans. Some of them will certainly become world champions in the future. However, many top names might never hold this title.Here are three top stars who will never win the world championship in the Tony Khan-led promotion:#3. Cope (AKA Adam Copeland) View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAdam Copeland is a wrestling legend. The WWE Hall of Famer joined All Elite Wrestling in late 2023 and is currently one of the most over names in the company. He has held the TNT Championship twice and has also challenged for the world title multiple times. Unfortunately, it is unlikely that the Canadian will ever become AEW World Champion.The Rated-R Superstar will turn 52 this October. Though his career has been glorious, the veteran has suffered numerous injuries over the years. In a recent interview with First Up with Korolnek &amp; Colaiacovo, Cope admitted that he wouldn't wrestle for long. Additionally, he said that it takes too long for him to recover after a brutal match.&quot;I’ve realized now, I’m 51 years old; I figure I have until, maybe, 53, the end of this contract, and then it’s probably time to call it a day and get out while I can still limp away [laughs]. Lick my wounds and do a whole lot of yoga after,&quot; he said. [H/T: Fightful]The former Edge will probably retire before he challenges for the All Elite Wrestling World Title again. Nevertheless, he will always be considered one of the greatest of all time.#2. AEW World Tag Team Champion Shelton Benjamin View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Hurt Syndicate consists of former WWE stars Shelton Benjamin, Bobby Lashley, MVP, and former AEW World Champion MJF. It is one of the most feared factions in all of wrestling. MJF will probably win the world title soon, given that he has a guaranteed shot at the same courtesy of his victory in the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match at All In 2025. Lashley also has a strong chance of becoming AEW World Champion. However, the same can't be said for Benjamin.The Standard of Excellence is an extraordinary in-ring performer, but not many see him as a main eventer. He might win the TNT or the Unified Championship someday. But the company's world title seems like a distant dream for the 50-year-old legend.#1. Wardlow View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWardlow has not been seen on AEW programming since March 2024. He was once one of the most popular names in the company. However, due to poor booking decisions from the Tony Khan-led creative team, the Ohio native has sadly become an afterthought. Mr. Mayhem will probably never become AEW World Champion. Furthermore, many believe that he will not appear on the company's programming again. The former TNT Champion will likely join rival promotion WWE soon. It will be interesting to see if that happens.