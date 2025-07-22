CM Punk reveals what he said to John Cena after the WWE Champion returned to the company

CM Punk and John Cena know each other very well, with a long history. The former revealed what he told the WWE Champion after he returned last year.

The Cenation Leader announced his retirement plans at the 2024 Money in the Bank event. He and The Second City Saint faced off at Night of Champions for the coveted title, and for the first time ever, Cena was the heel. He won the match and successfully defended his title.

During a recent interview with India Today, CM Punk revealed that after John Cena gave his retirement speech last year, he told him that he wanted to be part of his farewell tour.

"Night Of Champions was a really important night for me personally and professionally and emotionally. Yeah, that’s it (on Cena rivalry). John to me has written his own ticket. John can do whatever he wants. I told him, I think it was a year ago, I saw him for the first time in a while, and he announced in Toronto he was gonna retire and he was gonna do X amount of dates," said CM Punk.

He added:

"And I immediately I grabbed him and I said, 'hey I don’t know if I figure into your plans, whatever you want to do, but man, I’m your Huckleberry. To me, selfishly, I wanna be a part of it. So, you want me on commentary for one of your matches, you want me to be a referee, I’ll drive you to the shows, buddy, like, whatever it takes to get me to be a small part of your story because he was such a big part of mine. And yeah, that was it." [H/T India Today]

CM Punk will challenge for another world title at WWE SummerSlam

The Voice of the Voiceless failed to win the WWE Championship at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. However, he has a chance to win another world title in 10 days. Last week on RAW, he won a gauntlet match and became the No. 1 contender for the World Heavyweight Championship.

This means CM Punk will face Gunther at SummerSlam. They are both top stars in WWE, but only one of them will walk out with the belt at The Biggest Party of the Summer. It'll be interesting to see who it will be.

