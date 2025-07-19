3 AEW stars who can join forces with Christian Cage and Adam Copeland

Last weekend at All In: Texas, Christian Cage teamed with his "son," Nick Wayne, in a three-way bout for The Hurt Syndicate's AEW World Tag Team Championship. The Patriarch and The Prodigy were unsuccessful in winning the title. To make matters worse, Christian was betrayed by Nick, who nearly ended Cage with a Con-chair-to alongside FTR until his old rival and real-life friend, Adam Copeland, arrived to make the save.

It appears that Cope and Cage are poised to reunite and are likely going to take on Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, not to mention Wayne, Kip Sabian, and other potential rivals. However, if the legendary stars do need some reinforcements, they could call on the following three names to be their allies:

#3. Former AEW TNT Champion Daniel Garcia

Daniel Garcia used to be quite close to Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. The Red Death teamed with The Top Guys to battle the erstwhile House of Black last year and continued to support each other for some time afterwards. Unfortunately, following their betrayal of Adam Copeland, Dax and Cash also turned on Garcia for opposing their newfound mean streak.

This led to the former TNT Champion pairing up with Nigel McGuinness to battle FTR at AEW Double or Nothing 2025. Unfortunately, Garcia ended up passing out during the match to Harwood's Sharpshooter. The former Jericho Appreciation Society member attempted to reclaim the vacated TNT Title in an All In: Texas four-way bout, but he got pinned by eventual winner Dustin Rhodes.

Garcia has unfinished business with FTR, and incidentally, he also wrestled Adam Copeland last year. Despite his past rivalry with Christian Cage, the 26-year-old's respect for The Rated-R Superstar could motivate him to join forces with the veterans to take down FTR and even The Patriarchy if Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian bring the fight to them.

#2. AEW Collision commentator Nigel McGuinness

Earlier this year, following their heel turn on Cope at Dynasty 2025, the FTR members took to attacking AEW personnel, talent, and non-wrestlers alike whenever they felt disrespected by their peers. It was during their appearances on Collision that the so-called "Living Legend Killers" started antagonizing veteran announcer Tony Schiavone.

On one particular episode, it seemed that Dax and Cash were going to Spike Piledrive Schiavone until his co-commentator, ROH legend Nigel McGuinness, intervened. The former AEW World Tag Team Champions did not appreciate the Englishman's involvement, and after they ambushed Daniel Garcia, The Dragon Slayer approached Nigel to team with him at Double or Nothing 2025 to take down FTR.

Although McGuinness and Garcia were defeated by Harwood and Wheeler, the former ROH Pure Champion may still have a bone to pick with the erstwhile Revival. Furthermore, Nigel had been an outspoken fan of Christian Cage, even at the peak of The Instant Classic's heel run. Therefore, McGuinness could be easily persuaded to aid Captain Charisma and Adam Copeland in their conflict with FTR.

#1. Former AEW TNT Champion Luchasaurus

The beginning of The Patriarchy's ascension was marked by the alliance between Christian Cage and Luchasaurus, who had turned on "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry to align himself with the WWE legend.

Unfortunately, the veteran made a habit of undermining his "Right Hand of Destruction," pretending to be the official TNT Champion even when Luchasaurus held the belt, for instance. Cage even renamed the powerhouse Killswitch after his own finishing move and consistently expressed his disappointment with the latter on television.

Unfortunately, Luchasaurus has been away from in-ring action since being hospitalized due to a life-threatening case of double pneumonia in September last year. The masked star has been on the mend since then.

He was reportedly backstage at AEW Revolution earlier this year, and rumors suggest that he might already be cleared for action. Hence, the former Jurassic Express member could return to All Elite programming soon and reunite with Christian Cage, who could make amends with his former stablemate.

The now-babyface duo, alongside Cope, could then punish Kip Sabian, Nick Wayne, and FTR for their recent actions.

