Major update on Jeff Hardy's possible AEW status following DUI arrest

In light of Jeff Hardy's DUI arrest in Volusia County, Florida, reports have surfaced that he is now not promoted by AEW's television partner.

Aside from DUI, Hardy was also apprehended due to multiple traffic violations, especially driving without a license. His Blood Alcohol Concentration was .294, almost triple the legal limit in Florida of only 0.08. The star has suffered from addiction-related issues in the past and was previously arrested over it as well.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer, now that the details of Hardy's arrest are widespread, AEW's broadcast associate WarnerMedia has been told to refrain from advertising him in commercials or on any platform.

Hardy is being held on a bond worth $3,500 and is set to have a court trial tomorrow afternoon. Currently, the Jacksonville-based promotion hasn't responded to the matter.

AEW pulled out the promotional poster of a tag team title match involving Jeff Hardy

The Charismatic Enigma and his brother, Matt Hardy, were set to challenge for the AEW Tag Team Championships this Wednesday on Dynamite Road Rager in a ladder match.

The Hardys were supposed to collide with The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) and reigning champions, The Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus).

However, due to the former's DUI arrest and multiple traffic-related violations, the match is now being put on hold. AEW has stopped advertising the championship match on their social media platforms.

Before getting arrested, Hardy took time off after his Double or Nothing bout, wherein he was sluggish and got knocked out. He also got pulled out of a ten-man tag team match on June 1 Dynamite due to injury-related issues from his no disqualification match against Darby Allin on May 11.

