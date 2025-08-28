Major update on if Jim Ross is returning to WWE after AEW contract expiry - Reports

A report has come in following up on Jim Ross' status after his AEW contract is set to come to an end. This also comes after the veteran has been linked to a potential return to WWE.It is no secret that Ross' contract is up within this month. It was reported that the Jacksonville-based promotion had plans to keep him, and in the same limited capacity he has been performing for the past few months. It was also mentioned that he would keep on covering some matches during pay-per-views.Fightful Select has just followed up on this. There have been some rumors circling about Jim Ross potentially wanting to end his AEW career for a final run in WWE. However, the report mentioned that the belief within Tony Khan's promotion was that Ross was going to be staying.Jim Ross had this to say about working in AEWEarlier this month, the WWE Hall of Famer addressed his current situation. He revealed that his deal was indeed up by this month, but he was hopeful that he would be able to renew his deal with the company.The veteran seems to enjoy his current part-time setup. Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, He also mentioned how he liked working for Tony Khan, as he had treated him well throughout his time with the company.“I think my contract’s up in August. Yeah. I’m hopeful [to renew]. I’m not planning on going anywhere. I like my part-time schedule. It lets me keep my batteries charged. I like working for Tony Khan because he’s always been fair and civil to me, and that I appreciate,” Ross said. Drainmaker @DrainBamagerLINKJim Ross reveals his current AEW contract is up later this month: “I think my contract’s up in August. Yeah. I’m hopeful [to renew]. I’m not planning on going anywhere. I like my part-time schedule. It lets me keep my batteries charged. I like working for Tony Khan because he’sJim Ross has had his fair share of health issues, but he has been able to fight through them and still do what he does best. He has taken the time to appear at some of AEW's biggest events, including Forbidden Door last weekend. It is great to see that fans will still get to see him at the commentary desk for as long he can still keep doing what he does best.