Major update on Mercedes Mone's (fka Sasha Banks) 372-day undefeated streak in AEW - Reports

Mercedes Mone has proven her dominance in AEW ever since the first time she stepped between the ropes. Amid her ongoing impressive winning streak, some rumors have been clarified with a major update.

As of this date, The CEO has remained undefeated in singles matches for 372 days since her first appearance in AEW. She began her streak at Double or Nothing 2024 by defeating Willow Nightgale. As she progressed, Mone put down Britt Baker, Stephanie Vaquer, and more.

This led to rumors that Mone had creative control in AEW as part of her existing deal. Fightful Select clarified the matter after reaching out to multiple sources within All Elite Wrestling and NJPW, who denied the claims. Another source close to both parties claimed that Mercedes Mone has not been opposed to losing a match. In fact, Tony Khan's regime is looking to push her heavily.

"She hasn’t turned down losing, because losing hasn’t even been broached. Both companies had plans to push her heavily."

One more source told them that The CEO actually opted to change the finish of her match against Willow Nightingale back in NJPW in 2023. Mone had realized her injury was serious and wanted Nightingale to get the huge win.

Mercedes Mone lost one of her championships with a huge match in AEW on the horizon

Mercedes Mone defended her NJPW Strong Women's title against AZM and Mina Shirakawa in a three-way match at the 2025 NJPW Resurgence event. The CEO lost her championship after AZM pinned Shirakawa with a roll-up and alleged that she was screwed.

This came as a huge blow to Mone's ongoing momentum despite her intact winning streak in AEW. Moreover, the former WWE Superstar has another marquee match on the horizon.

She will compete against Jamie Hayter in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Cup tournament. The winner of the match will challenge for the AEW Women's World Championship at All In Texas. With Mercedes Mone losing a piece of gold, she might have more motivation to add a new one to her collection.

