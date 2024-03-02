Major update on Sting’s iconic entrance after 16 years on AEW Dynamite - Reports

A recent report has just revealed some details behind Sting bringing back one of his iconic entrances during this week's episode of Dynamite, and how this was all cleared to go. This was his descent from the rafters in the arena.

On Dynamite a few days ago, the Hall of Famer arrived in style to confront The Young Bucks after they had attacked his mentee Darby Allin and one of his close friends in Ric Flair. As the Bucks had the entrance ramp covered, he rappelled down from the rafters and landed behind them, then took the fight to them ahead of their match at Revolution this Sunday.

This was the first time Sting had used the entrance since 2007 for TNA Slammiversary that year. He had sporadically done this after to the tragic death of Owen Hart in 1999 that happened during an entrance of a similar nature.

Fightful Select reported that Tony Khan and AEW wanted to make sure that all areas were cleared and good to go without any issues, and even made sure to contact Owen Hart's wife Martha, and she reportedly gave them her approval.

Expand Tweet

Sting's retirement match revealed to be Revolution's main event

Heading into Revolution, many were hoping that the pay-per-view would end with The Icon's retirement match as he and Darby Allin will face The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Titles.

If this was not the case, another likely option would be the AEW World Championship match between Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland, and Hangman Adam Page.

On the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was reported that Sting's retirement match would indeed be the match that closes the show.

Expand Tweet

With mere days to go till Revolution, this will be the final time that people around the world will have the chance to witness the Hall of Famer do what he does best. He could end up topping everything he has done so far in AEW, and go out with a bang on Sunday.

How excited are you for the pay-per-view? Let us know in the comments section.

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE