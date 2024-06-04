Mark Henry expected to appear for major promotion in the future - Reports

Former WWE Superstar Mark Henry is expected to appear for a major wrestling promotion in the future. The World’s Strongest Man will be the subject of a lot of moves now.

Henry is currently a free agent after his AEW contract expired last month. He recently appeared in Major League Wrestling alongside another veteran, Teddy Long, in a move that caught fans in attendance by surprise.

Fightful Select has now reported that the former WWE Superstar is expected to appear for Major League Wrestling once again in the future. However, no time frame was given so it could take place very soon or maybe a bit later.

Either way, it is great to see Mark Henry in front of fans given that his recent stint with AEW kept him limited to a backstage role.

WWE could have a special role for Mark Henry, according to wrestling veteran

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell has given his take on whether Mark Henry would go back to WWE. Henry has a great relationship with the people in the Stamford-based promotion and it won't come as a surprise if The World's Strongest Man ends up going back to his former stomping ground.

While speaking on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, Mantell said WWE could use the former AEW personality with the Olympics in sight.

“Well, he has that Olympic experience behind him. The Olympics are coming up, so WWE could possibly find something for him to do this year. Basically, if they want you, they can get you. They can get you something to do,” Dutch Mantell said.

Henry was last seen in WWE in a segment with Randy Orton, where he was made fun of. A potential move back could be appealing to him. However, it likely won't be in a wrestling capacity given his age. A mentorship role in NXT or the main roster could be the way forward for The World's Strongest Man.

