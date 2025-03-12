Massive AEW Collision shake-up discussed backstage - Reports

AEW Collision's schedule might change later in March due to a major reason. The Saturday night show hasn't had a steady schedule since TNT has often been busy with live sporting events on weekends. With huge basketball tournaments scheduled at the same time during AEW Collision, the product sometimes tends to air late at night.

Ad

At the same time, Tony Khan doesn't miss the opportunity to take benefit of the ratings lead-in the shows get during these crucial basketball games. The promotion aired Grand Slam: Australia right after the NBA All-Star game, which helped a large audience to watch their product.

AEW reportedly intends to do the same during the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - March Madness, which will kick off next week. The tournament will affect the timing of the AEW Collision episode on March 22, 2025.

Ad

Trending

As per Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer, AEW is planning to split the two-hour episode into two parts, with one half airing on Saturday, and the other half airing on Sunday. Both these episodes will air right after March Madness, giving AEW perhaps a strong lead-in in terms of ratings.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tony Khan announced two huge matches for this week's AEW Collision

AEW Revolution saw Kenny Omega capture the International Championship from Konosuke Takeshita. Tony Khan recently announced a major tournament to determine a worthy opponent for the newly crowned champion, who will face The Best Bout Machine at the Dynasty pay-per-view.

While two matches will take place on Dynamite, the other two bouts of the tournament will happen on Saturday night show. Ricochet will take on Kastuyori Shibata and Mark Davis will square off against Mark Briscoe.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see which four stars go into the second round of the tournament. The four winners of the first round will wrestle in a fatal-four-way match on the March 19 edition of Dynamite. The last man standing will face Kenny Omega at the next PPV, Dynasty, for the International Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback