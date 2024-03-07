AEW is coming off one of its biggest pay-per-view events ever, and tonight's episode of Dynamite could see a top free agent make his official All Elite debut in the fallout from Revolution 2024.

The star in question is former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada. The Rainmaker has been linked with AEW since departing NJPW at the end of February.

PWInsider Elite has now provided a report that Okada is in the United States and is expected to appear on AEW Dynamite tonight. Recent reports have indicated that the Japanese phenom is on his way into the Jacksonville-based promotion amid interest from WWE.

PWInsider notes that Okada flew to Los Angeles last weekend and is still in the US. Tony Khan has teased that tonight's Dynamite will be a very special episode as the company builds toward its inaugural Dynasty PPV on April 21.

This week's episode of the flagship show will also feature several major matches and segments, as The Young Bucks are expected to make a big announcement following their loss to Sting and Darby Allin at Revolution.

Elsewhere on the card, Riho is set to face off with Kris Statlander, HOOK will defend his FTW title against Brian Cage, and Will Ospreay will compete against Kyle Fletcher.

