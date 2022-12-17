Massive speculation on Mandy Rose possibly signing with AEW following unexpected WWE release 

There has been some speculation over whether or not AEW could land Mandy Rose after her surprise WWE release.

The former NXT Women's Champion had an abrupt end to both her title reign and her tenure with the company last week. After winning the Iron Survivor Challenge at Deadline, Roxanne Perez challenged Rose to a title clash at NXT. In the main event of the show, Perez was crowned champion, thus ending Mandy's reign at 413 days. The very next day, it was reported that she had been released.

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that although she had been working with NXT, Rose still had a main roster contract. So not only was she making more money than her peers, but she also had a 90-day release clause.

Meltzer continued to speculate on the effect this would have on the wrestling world if AEW were interested in bringing her in. He questioned whether Warner Bros. Discovery would allow the move due to the circumstances surrounding her firing.

"Because she had a main roster contract, it is believed she would have a 90-day non-compete. It will be interesting to see if AEW attempts to sign her, and how TNT and WBD would react if they are interested." - Dave Meltzer wrote.

A 90-day non-compete clause from the time she was released would push a prospective AEW debut to mid-March next year. The Revolution event is scheduled for March 7th.

Saraya has been teasing a mystery partner for the January 11th AEW Dynamite

Some fans have been speculating that Mandy Rose could even make her All-Elite debut as Saraya's mystery partner in January. The two-time Divas Champion has a scheduled tag match against Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter on Dynamite with her own partner yet to be revealed.

Rose and Saraya have worked together in the past as part of Absolution alongside Sonya Devilla. The trio had a brief run on RAW in 2017 before Saraya was forced into retirement, with Rose continuing to tag team with Deville until their own split in 2020.

Saraya came out of retirement at Full Gear in November, defeating Britt Baker in a singles bout. Her January tag match will only be her second appearance since returning.

