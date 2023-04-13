Massive speculation on whether 5-time WWE Champion can appear at AEW: ALL IN

Since Tony Khan made the announcement that AEW was going to the UK for ALL IN, fans have speculated about the lengths the promotion will go to sell tickets. Dave Meltzer has chimed in to say why fans shouldn't expect Bret Hart at Wembley Stadium.

Tony Khan announced that he's bringing back the ALL IN name originally used for Cody Rhodes and The Elite's 2018 indie event as the company makes its UK debut. With the event set to be hosted at Wembley Stadium, there have been questions about how the company plans to fill such a large football stadium. All from the likes of CM Punk's return to the debut of Goldberg have been speculated.

Dave Meltzer recently commented on speculation as to whether or not Bret Hart could make a special appearance at the AEW ALL IN event. He said that he wasn't certain but felt that if Hart was allowed in the company then he would already feature alongside FTR.

"I don't know 100 percent but my impression is no, because one would think if he could he'd have been with FTR on an AEW show by now." - Dave Meltzer via Twitter.

Bret Hart was said to have agreed to a 'Legends' contract with WWE earlier in 2022. He made a special appearance for the company at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales later in the year.

Disco Inferno recently said he feels AEW needs CM Punk for ALL IN

Speaking on the subject of ALL IN recently, WCW veteran Disco Inferno asserted his belief that the show would only serve to mask the promotion's problems. At the same time, he also stated that he thought that CM Punk would need to return for the event to be a success.

"It kind of masks their problems...This show does absolutely nothing to assist that metric, it's like we can talk about the show forever it's one show. Their problem is their weekly television, you know...Plus I think they would need Punk for that show," Disco Inferno said. [From 01:09 to 01:31]

Punk has been absent since his altercation with The Elite following All Out 2022. Reports recently suggested that he is actively pushing for a return even if he works with the trio, but they're said to be unkeen on the idea.

