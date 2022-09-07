Massive update on CM Punk's injury status ahead of AEW Dynamite

CM Punk recently defeated Jon Moxley to win the AEW World Championship at the All Out pay-per-view. However, we now have a possible update on his injury status ahead of Dynamite.

Punk and Moxley initially faced each other for the unified AEW World Championship on the August 24, 2022 edition of Dynamite, where The Purveyor of Violence emerged victorious. In the rematch at All Out, CM Punk managed to get the better of Jon Moxley and regained the world title.

After the bout, MJF, who was revealed to be the "Joker" in the Casino Ladder match, came out to the entrance ramp. He then made his intentions clear of going after The Second City Saint's title in the future.

Now, Xero News has claimed that Punk is seemingly injured after the pay-per-view and could be forced to vacate the AEW World Championship. It should be noted that these claims are unconfirmed as of this writing.

Xero News @NewsXero Punks "injured".

Vacating title by sounds of it Punks "injured".Vacating title by sounds of it

You can check out the full results of AEW All Out 2022 HERE.

Eric Bischoff slammed CM Punk for his comments on MJF in the post-AEW All Out media scrum

Shortly after his title victory at the recently-concluded pay-per-view, Punk took shots at multiple AEW stars in the media scrum - including his potential next challenger, MJF.

While speaking on a recent Ad Free Shows special, Eric Bischoff questioned whether it was simply an interesting way to approach creative:

"Is it a very interesting way to approach creative and this is all a big work? Or is that just a bitter f**king whiny b***h? Time will tell because it wasn’t business, that we know it wasn’t.”

Bischoff went on to add that Punk buried his opponent with his comments, and it was not a smart business decision:

“That comment from [CM] Punk, there’s no way that was a business comment. He s**t all over his opponent, that’s not how you win, you don’t win by s**ting on your opponent. If your opponent’s not over, if he’s a piece of s**t, what are you when you beat him? If you beat him? Punk, god forbid you don’t. That’s not money, and Punk knows that, there’s no way he doesn’t know that, you don’t spend that much time in WWE and not know the basics."

It will be interesting to see whether CM Punk is forced to relinquish his title on this week's Dynamite.

Do you think Punk went overboard with his comments in the media scrum? Let us know in the comments section below.

What is the future of Control Your Narrative after Braun Strowman's WWE return? Find out here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell