"Just a bitter f**king whiny b***h? - WWE legend slams CM Punk for his savage comments on returning AEW star

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has brutally slammed AEW World Champion CM Punk for his comments made in the All Out media scrum, where he appeared to bury his old rival MJF.

After a three-month absence from the company, Maxwell Jacob Friedman returned to AEW to win the casino ladder match in the pay-per-view's opening contest.

Friedman was last seen on the June 1st, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, where he cut a scathing promo on a variety of topics, including Tony Khan, his contract, and the fans in attendance.

Speaking on the Ad Free Shows Special, Eric Bischoff was quick to comment on what CM Punk said about MJF in the All Out media scrum, and sees it as either a very interesting piece of creative, or Punk just complaining.

"Is it a very interesting way to approach creative and this is all a big work? Or is that just a bitter f**king whiny b***h? Time will tell because it wasn’t business, that we know it wasn’t.” [27:40-27:51]

Bischoff also noted that Punk is a smart guy, so to bury his upcoming opponent isn't smart and that the AEW World Champion should have known better, given the fact that he spent so much time in WWE.

“That comment from [CM] Punk, there’s no way that was a business comment. He s**t all over his opponent, that’s not how you win, you don’t win by s**ting on your opponent. If your opponent’s not over, if he’s a piece of s**t, what are you when you beat him? If you beat him? Punk, god forbid you don’t. That’s not money, and Punk knows that, there’s no way he doesn’t know that, you don’t spend that much time in WWE and not know the basics." [27:00-27:39]

MJF has a guaranteed shot at CM Punk's AEW World Championship in the future

Thanks to his victory in the casino ladder match, MJF has now earned an AEW World Championship match, and given the history between CM Punk and the "Salt of the Earth," you know that Friedman would love nothing more than to take the belt off of Punk.

CM Punk and MJF are currently tied at one win each in their series, with Friedman winning the first match in February and Punk winning the rematch at Revolution 2022 in their brutal dog collar match. With the rubber match having the AEW World Championship on the line, you know that both men will give it their all.

