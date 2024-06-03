Massive update on who has creative control in AEW; Chris Jericho's role revealed - Reports

The AEW creative team has changed over the years, with several wrestlers having input into plans for the young company. Amid the latest re-packaging for Chris Jericho, new details are being revealed on the AEW creative situation.

The current FTW Champion was reported to be a creative advisor to the AEW writing team as far back as 2022. At one point it was reported that Tony Khan was the head booker with the final say on everything creative, with the rest of the team featuring Bryan Danielson, Sonjay Dutt, Will Washington, QT Marshall, Pat Buck, Jerry Lynn, Christopher Daniels, and Dean Malenko. Jericho would have input as would other wrestlers at times, such as Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Jon Moxley, FTR, and even CM Punk when he was there.

The Learning Tree is currently enjoying his latest gimmick, but not all fan feedback has been positive. A fan on X complained about Jericho's new "TV Time" segment on Dynamite this week, asking for insight from Wrestling Observer editor Dave Meltzer, who just said this is his current TV character.

A second AEW fan chimed in with a reminder of how Jericho supposedly has creative control. Meltzer then provided an update on the All Elite creative situation, comparing Jericho's input to that of WWE's Roman Reigns or Drew McIntyre:

"As far as I know, nobody has creative control but Tony Khan. Jericho has input though, no different from Roman Reigns or Drew McIntyre having input," Dave Meltzer wrote.

Jericho captured the FTW Championship from Hook at Dynasty in April. He retained over Hook and Katsuyori Shibata in a Triple Threat at Double Or Nothing last weekend.

Chris Jericho performing with top AEW star in London

FTW Champion Chris Jericho and AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland are set to team up during All In Weekend later this year, but not inside the wrestling ring.

Jericho recently announced that his band Fozzy will continue their 25th anniversary tour with a stop at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, London, England. The All In All Night concert is scheduled for Friday, August 23 - the weekend of All In. It was also announced that the show will be opened by Swerve and rapper Flash Garments.

Strickland raps as Swerve The Realest. His current theme song was done by Garments, who was joined by DJ Whoo Kid for Swerve's entrance at the 2023 All In pay-per-view.

