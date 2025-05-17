A former AEW champion has been absent from programming since late 2024. While his departure from weekly television raised questions, recent reports confirm that the break was always part of a larger, long-term plan.
Darby Allin was last seen in action in a high-profile match against Ricochet at Dynamite during the Continental Classic. Allin, who is known for his daredevil persona and relentless approach to wrestling, had been vocal about his dream of climbing Mount Everest for years, and that has since become a reality. After overcoming a foot injury suffered in March 2024 during a match against Jay White, the former two-time TNT Champion began preparations for the expedition. He was officially written off from programming in December, following an attack by the Death Riders.
In January, Fightful reported that Allin had already stepped away from All Elite Wrestling and was not expected to return until spring. More recent internal conversations suggest the hope was for Allin to reappear and potentially play a major role at Double or Nothing. However, there has been no definitive update on his return timeline since.
It takes anywhere between six to ten weeks to climb Mt. Everest, and Allin seems to be in the middle of it. Moreover, the 32-year-old made headlines by setting a new world record when he pulled off a skateboard flip during his expedition.
Darby Allin has been with AEW since it began in 2019 and is a top star in Tony Khan's promotion. Fans eagerly await the return of their star, who played a crucial role in shaping the Jacksonville-based promotion's identity.
AEW star congratulated Darby Allin on historic achievement
While Darby Allin continues his extraordinary journey off AEW TV, his peers at the Jacksonville-based promotion are seemingly cheering him on.
The former TNT Champion recently made headlines after performing a skateboard kickflip at 20,958 feet during his Mount Everest climb, a feat that he claims set a world record for the highest elevation at which the trick had ever been executed.
Reacting to the milestone, former World Champion Swerve Strickland shared a heartfelt message on X, tweeting:
“My lil brother a world record breaker.”