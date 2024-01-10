Massive update on The Young Bucks' AEW Dynamite status - Reports 

A new report has shed light on whether The Young Bucks would be present at the latest edition of AEW Dynamite that emanates from Daily's Place, Jacksonville.

Matt and Nick Jackson have been away from All Elite Wrestling's programming since Full Gear 2023, where they lost to Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega. Following that, the duo went on a hiatus. Reports emerged that the two could return as heels down the line, aligning with Colt Cabana to form a heel faction.

While nothing has come of those rumors yet, the latest update by PWInsider suggests The Young Bucks are present in Jacksonville, Florida, ahead of Dynamite. This could mean that the former AEW Tag Team Champions could show up at the show. However, it's also possible that Nick and Matt Jackson are merely visiting as they also happen to be the company's Vice Presidents.

Whatever the case, the rumors have certainly gotten the fans buzzing. Considering just how popular they are, Nick and Matt could receive a big pop if they appear.

Bill Apter on The Young Bucks possibly leaving AEW for WWE

Last month, on an episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter spoke about the possibility of The Young Bucks joining WWE down the line. He explained that with the backstage upheavals in AEW, Nick and Matt Jackson could choose to align with their former stablemate Cody Rodes in WWE:

“Keep in mind that Cody Rhodes had his guys there—The Young Bucks and Cody [were] very close. At the press conference after Survivor Series, Nick Hausman from Haus of Wrestling asked the question to Cody about [CM] Punk being back there in that big company that ‘you and your boys started’ and he acknowledged that it was he and his boys which were The Young Bucks were part of that. The Young Bucks right now are allegedly going to try and reorganize the company, but I don’t know what’s even going to happen with them even though they are part-owners of the company, if they’re going to make their escape eventually and wind up in ‘Cody Rhodes-ville," said Apter.

Whether they choose to leave AEW in the future, for now, fans are more interested too see what lies ahead for them upon their return to TV.

