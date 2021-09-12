More details on Daniel Bryan's respect for WWE Chairman Vince McMahon - Reports

The latest reports swirling have provided more revelations about Bryan Danielson fka Daniel Bryan's close relationship with Vince McMahon and how he used to compile his learnings from the WWE Chairman.

During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that Bryan carries a notebook with him, in which he used to pen down everything he learned from Mr. McMahon:

"Daniel Bryan has like, I don't want to say it wrong, but he's got like a notebook of things he learned, like his own book. Every time he learns something from Vince, he writes it down. He's got his book of things he's learned from Vince McMahon. He has incredible respect for Vince McMahon," Meltzer revealed.

Dave Meltzer also noted that despite Daniel Bryan having close friends, including his wife and father-in-law in WWE, he still chose to leave the company. Moreover, the higher-ups would have allowed him to wrestle in Japan, had he stayed there:

"He had lots of friends there, everybody liked him, and you know his family is there, his father-in-law is there. His father-in-law's job was to sign him. Think about that one. But it's like all these things, and they were gonna let him do Japan, and he still left," Meltzer said.

Thank you to the men and women who have worked so hard to make @aew what it is today. I’m still buzzing from last night, and that was only possible because of what you built.



I am #AllElite… now it’s time to kick some f’kn heads in pic.twitter.com/0NRDXcDugr — Bryan Danielson (@bryandanielson) September 6, 2021

After making his highly anticipated AEW debut at the All Out event, the man formerly known as Daniel Bryan made it clear that he holds immense reverence for Vince McMahon, and there are no hard feelings from either side.

Understandably, leaving the company where he wrestled for more than a decade was a tough decision. However, The American Dragon wants to be a part of a new wave, AEW.

Daniel Bryan is laser-focused on getting a dream match with Kenny Omega

Ever since arriving in All Elite Wrestling, Bryan Danielson has been targeting AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. The former WWE superstar confronted him at All Out, which led to a massive brawl featuring The Elite against Christian Cage, Jurassic Express, and Bryan himself.

Fast forward to this week's Dynamite, Daniel Bryan again went on to have a physical altercation with The Cleaner, which saw a similar scene from All Out. With the upcoming Grand Slam episode at Arthur Ashe Stadium fast approaching, the company could book a dream match between Bryan and Omega.

Also Read

What do you think about Daniel Bryan's relationship with Vince McMahon? Sound off in the comments section below.

QT Marshall told us why his storyline with The Bunny was dropped. Check it out right here.

Edited by Vedant Jain