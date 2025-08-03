More sad news on AEW star Dustin Rhodes' future - Reports

A new report provided a sad update regarding Dustin Rhodes' AEW future after a recent heartbreaking announcement. The Natural is dealing with the effects of a brutal encounter that took place recently.On AEW Collision last Thursday, Dustin Rhodes defended his TNT Championship against Kyle Fletcher in a Chicago street fight. It was Dustin's second title defense since winning it in an emotional moment at All In: Texas. The Natural gave it his all in the violent street fight, but couldn't retain the title, as Fletcher was crowned the new champion in the end.Dustin Rhodes disclosed that he is in a lot of pain and has to undergo surgery. He later confirmed that it is not a work. Meanwhile, a report from Fightful Select has more updates regarding Rhodes' injury. It has been reported that The Natural has to undergo double knee surgery, and he is not expected to be back in action until 2026 at the earliest.The report also stated that the status of the ROH World Tag Team and Six-man Tag Team Championships, which Dustin currently holds, is currently unknown. Only time will tell when fans will see the 56-year-old legend back in action.Sportskeeda wishes Rhodes a speedy recovery.