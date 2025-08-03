More sad news on AEW star Dustin Rhodes' future - Reports

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Aug 03, 2025 01:27 GMT
Dustin Rhodes AEW
More update on Dustin Rhdodes (Source- Dustin Rhodes on X)

A new report provided a sad update regarding Dustin Rhodes' AEW future after a recent heartbreaking announcement. The Natural is dealing with the effects of a brutal encounter that took place recently.

Ad

On AEW Collision last Thursday, Dustin Rhodes defended his TNT Championship against Kyle Fletcher in a Chicago street fight. It was Dustin's second title defense since winning it in an emotional moment at All In: Texas. The Natural gave it his all in the violent street fight, but couldn't retain the title, as Fletcher was crowned the new champion in the end.

Dustin Rhodes disclosed that he is in a lot of pain and has to undergo surgery. He later confirmed that it is not a work. Meanwhile, a report from Fightful Select has more updates regarding Rhodes' injury. It has been reported that The Natural has to undergo double knee surgery, and he is not expected to be back in action until 2026 at the earliest.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The report also stated that the status of the ROH World Tag Team and Six-man Tag Team Championships, which Dustin currently holds, is currently unknown. Only time will tell when fans will see the 56-year-old legend back in action.

Sportskeeda wishes Rhodes a speedy recovery.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

Why did so many fans hate the Hulkster? Check now!

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications