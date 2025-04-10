Multiple AEW stars pitched to work with The Young Bucks during hiatus - Reports

The Young Bucks went on a six-month-long hiatus after they lost the AEW World Tag Team Championship to Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) on the October 30, 2024, episode of AEW Dynamite. They made their shocking return to TV on Dynasty this past Sunday.

The duo made a surprise appearance during the show's main event, which featured Jon Moxley locking horns with Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship. They attacked the challenger and helped the champion retain his gold.

Fightful Select recently reported that many people in AEW didn't know how long the Bucks would be absent from TV. The report indicated that several stars pitched to work with the tandem during their hiatus.

It was also mentioned that the Bucks skipped a few shows in California and Cincinnati despite being present backstage. When asked about their involvement in Moxley's storyline, some people within AEW responded that the company had been planning the angle for a long time, while others had no clue about it at all.

The Young Bucks reveal why they helped Jon Moxley

On this week's episode of Dynamite, The Young Bucks disclosed why they helped Jon Moxley successfully defend his title against Swerve Strickland. They cut an in-ring promo after The One True King defeated Katsuyori Shibata in the show's opening bout.

The Bucks explained they attacked The New Flavor for their close ally, "Hangman" Adam Page. Page seemingly never wanted his longtime rival to win the gold again, so Matthew and Nicholas Jackson made sure that Strickland didn't emerge victorious at Dynasty.

The Young Bucks then offered to join forces with the Death Riders to accomplish a common goal. They invited the AEW World Champion to the ring to discuss their offer, but Kenny Omega showed up instead and questioned them for their actions. Kazuchika Okada then appeared as The Elite planned to attack The Best Bout Machine, but Strickland's arrival forced the heels to retreat.

